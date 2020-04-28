Arianny Celeste Slays In A Sexy Bikini On A Malibu Beach

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, which according to the geotag she included, was taken on the beach in Malibu, California. In the sexy snap, Arianny rocked a bikini that showcased her curvaceous physique to perfection.

Arianny tagged Texas-based photographer Abraham Gonzalez in the picture, suggesting that he captured the sizzling image. She showcased her tantalizing curves in a white bikini top that dipped low in the front, exposing a hint of cleavage, and twisted in the middle for an eye-catching detail. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, and the bikini top left her toned stomach exposed.

Arianny paired the white top with bikini bottoms in a dark navy hue, with with white trim along the waistband and legs. The sides of the bikini bottoms stretched high over her hips, showing off her long legs and also accentuating her hourglass physique. The bottoms had what appeared to be a Chanel logo right in the middle.

The UFC bombshell added her own twist to the ensemble by layering on a few accessories as well. On her wrist, she wore a few mixed metal bracelets as well as what looked like a regular black hair elastic. Around her neck, she layered several strands of white beads that may have been pearls. The necklaces draped luxuriously over Arianny’s chest and drew even more attention to her ample assets. She posed next to a beach volleyball net, although her ensemble looked more suited for a day lounging on the beach than hopping around on the sand.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls, and she posed with her hands tangled in her hair, pushing it up slightly for added volume. She paired the smoking hot snap with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 7,700 likes within just 30 minutes. It also received 159 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“That’s the best!!! Love some Chanel by the sea,” one fan said, noticing the logo on Arianny’s bikini bottoms.

“Beautiful as always!” another follower commented.

“Gorgeously beautiful and I like the attire Arianny,” another fan added.

“Seriously so stunning,” one fan commented, including an emoji to further express her thoughts on the look.

Arianny has been delighting her followers with plenty of quarantine content, sharing both shots she takes herself at home as well as throwbacks from previous shoots abroad. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a stunning shot in which she was striking a yoga pose on a deck overlooking the beach in the Bahamas. Blue water stretched out to the horizon and Arianny showcased her curves in a lavender yoga ensemble.