Catherine Zeta Jones Gives Herself A ‘Kick In The Backside’ Complete With Michael Douglas’ Face On Her Shorts

Catherine Zeta-Jones brought the heat to Instagram with a sexy new workout video. The April 28 update gave fans some “fitspo” and saw the mother of two flaunting her bombshell curves in a smoking-hot outfit that paid tribute to her husband — Michael Douglas.

The video started with the 50-year-old pumping iron in skimpy attire. She did not include a specific geotag in her location, but she looked to be in a gym with a variety of different workout equipment behind her. Zeta-Jones first stood directly in front of the camera before turning in profile and showcasing her fit physique in an outfit that has her fans buzzing.

Her top consisted of a basic black sports bra with a racerback cut. Its straps sat snug on her shoulders and barely moved as she did a series of curls with weights in both hands. The bottom band of the garment was tight around her ribs, drawing attention to her toned tummy and tiny midsection. A few seconds into the short clip, she flaunted her legs in a pair of fabulous shorts.

The bottoms sat just below her navel and were secured with a white drawstring. They boasted a dark fabric and a funky pattern, which included Michael Douglas’ head. At one point in the video, Zeta-Jones faced her backside toward the camera and revealed a glimpse of her pert derriere. She showed her sense of humor in the caption, joking that she needed a kick in the backside from an “MD” who, in her case, is her husband and not a medical doctor.

Zeta-Jones wore her long, dark locks slicked back out of her face and in a high bun. She wore minimal accessories for her time at the gym, including a small watch on her left wrist. Zeta-Jones also rocked a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the photo with praise. So far, the sexy video has earned the actress over 3,400 likes and 92 comments in only two hours. Many fans commented on the share to gush over her gym-honed figure while countless others raved over her silly shorts.

“HEY!! I LOVE MY BEAUTIFUL CATHERINE ZETA-JONES,” one follower commented alongside a series of clapping hand emoji.

“Oh my gosh I love those shorts! You look fabulous,” a second social media user complimented.

“Brilliant! Where can I get a pair of Michael Douglas trousers? I’d live in them during lockdown,” one more asked.

“Wow!! That’s motivating,” a fourth added.