Donald Trump Hints At Withholding Federal Bailout Money From Sates With Sanctuary Cities

Immigration — illegal or otherwise — has been and remains a major hot button issue for President Donald Trump and his administration. On Thursday, Trump’s hard-line stance on immigration bled over into the coronavirus discussion once again as the commander in chief hinted that states with sanctuary cities could be left out when/if the federal government funnels money to states struggling economically as a result of the outbreak.

During a back and forth with reporters — as reported by Politico — the President indicated that only the states that have suffered economically as a direct result of the spread of coronavirus and the resulting shut-down of commerce would be entitled to any kind of bailout. During a meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump noted the difference between states losing money due to the pandemic and those that have been mismanaged financially over a period of years. He then made mention of payroll taxes and sanctuary cities as points of contention.

“I think there’s a big difference with a state that lost money because of COVID and a state that’s been run very badly for 25 years. There’s a big difference, in my opinion. And you know, we’d have to talk about things like payroll tax cuts. We’d have to talk about things like sanctuary cities, as an example. I think sanctuary cities is something that has to be brought up where people who are criminals are protected, they are protected from prosecution.”

Per Politico, The National Governors Association sent a bipartisan letter to Congress last week emphasizing that red and blue states alike have been affected financially by the COVID-19 crisis. However, Trump’s recent statement regarding federal bailout money would seem to indicate that certain states would receive different treatment due to what could be construed as a political factor, i.e. sanctuary cities.

This isn’t the first time the President indicated he would keep emergency funds from sanctuary cities. In a March 5 Twitter post, Trump announced that funds would be withheld from such cities until such a time that they drop their sanctuary status. He also alluded to the notion that sanctuary cities are protecting criminals. Trump’s tweet came in the wake of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan’s February overturning of a lower court’s order for the federal government to release funding to New York City and seven states.

As per recent Federal Court ruling, the Federal Government will be withholding funds from Sanctuary Cities. They should change their status and go non-Sanctuary. Do not protect criminals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

On April 20, President Trump announced his intention to suspend all immigration via executive order. He claimed that doing so was a means of aiding Americans who had lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump said via Twitter.