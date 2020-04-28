‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Ask For More Winters Family After Classic Episodes Air

The Young and the Restless is airing classic episodes after running out of new material during the coronavirus pandemic. The sudser stopped production on March 17 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and now each week will focus on themes featuring memorable storylines from the past. The first week is Katherine Chancellor, and fans appear to enjoy reliving the moments. In addition to seeing The Duchess, viewers took to Twitter to express their delight at watching Devon and Drucilla together, and the scenes left many fans wanting to see a lot more of the Winters family in Genoa City when production begins again.

During the show today, which originally aired July 5, 2004, several people watching enjoyed seeing the powerful throwback scenes between Devon (Bryton James) and Dru (Victoria Rowell), and they tweeted about the experience.

“What great scenes with Dru and Devon! Please bring us more of this excellent foster care story in your airing of classic #YR episodes and please refocus on the extended Winters family when taping resumes!” tweeted a fan.

“I love that Dru never gave up on Devon I wish they would bring her back. Victoria Rowell and Bryton James played amazing off each other,” another viewer noted.

⭐️@BrytonEjames is joining in on the fun for Katherine The Great week! He will be live tweeting AND going live on his Instagram during tomorrow’s episode at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT. Make sure to send him your questions for a chance to be answered! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lA5lUSVWxb — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 27, 2020

Unfortunately, Drucilla fell off a cliff in 2007, and she is presumed dead. Of course, since her body wasn’t found, there’s always hope in soap opera world that she is still alive. However, Neil Winters died last April shortly after actor Kristoff St. John passed away tragically in early February. Since then, Devon has been the remaining member of the Winters family left in Genoa City until just a few weeks ago when Lily (Christel Khalil) returned to work for Jill (Jess Walton) with Billy (Jason Thompson) at Chancellor Media.

While Neil can never be back, the Winters family could have a strong storyline again, and it is possible that Dru could return from the dead after well over a decade. Even without Drucilla’s return, though, many viewers want to see vibrant, front burner storylines for the family, which is one of Genoa City’s finest.

For now, Devon and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) are dating, and he recently had his fortune restored after Colin (Tristan Rogers) swindled him out of it by creating a fake will from Katherine Chancellor. Plus, Lily is back in town, but her twins are away at college, and she divorced Cane (Daniel Goddard), who is apparently somewhere in Europe.