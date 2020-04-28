UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Sizzles In Black Sports Bra For New Instagram Update

Paige VanZant‘s Instagram posts have had themes over the past few weeks. This week she seems to be focusing on sultry selfies as she poses in tiny tops. The fighter posted a side-by-side of two pictures that featured her in a black sports bra for her latest update.

The UFC competitor has used her quarantine time during the coronavirus outbreak to work on her training and keep fans updated with different series of posts. Earlier this month she uploaded several photos that showed her and husband Austin Vanderford performing various activities around their house with no clothes on. A couple weeks ago VanZant posted several videos to her Instagram page where the couple performed synchronized dance routines.

In two posts this week the 26-year-old seems to be focused on herself. For the latest steamy shot VanZant posed in a black sports bra. She uploaded two snaps and in each of them the model was captured from the chest up. Her blond hair was worn down for the pictures and her skin was absolutely glowing. VanZant’s caption credited the lighting for making her look so glamorous.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant had a giant smile on her face for both of the snaps. She offered fans a full view of her cleavage in the tight-fitting top. Her chest glowed under the light which complemented her tanned skin. Workout equipment could be seen in the background.

VanZant’s Instagram followers went wild for the post as it received over 105,000 likes in less than a day. The 115-pound fighter also had more than 660 comments on the side-by-side photos. Her replies were filled with heart and fire emoji. Singer Vanessa Jamiison was one of the followers to respond with emoji. Multiple fans referenced the flyweight’s caption and argued that she looked good in any light.

“You don’t need good lighting you’re beautiful girl,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for always spreading positive vibes Paige,” another commented.

As has been a common sight in the replies to her recent posts, some MMA said they want to see VanZant post more training clips.

“Want fighting. Not lighting!” a discouraged follower wrote.

Another fan said they wanted the model to refrain from getting hit.

“You should not be getting punched in that beautiful face Paige,” they responded.

As mentioned in previous posts on The Inquistir, VanZant has faced minor backlash from UFC enthusiasts who think she has abandoned her fighting career to become a social media influencer.