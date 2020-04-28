Sophie Turner Agreed To Date Joe Jonas Only If He Agreed To Watch All The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

Jonas agreed, but said that they also had to binge watch the 'Lord of the Rings' series.

Marriage is all about compromises. For Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, that was also true of dating. In an interview on Monday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden, Jonas stopped by to discuss the one condition that Turner had before she would agree to date the musician.

Jonas explained that, as they’ve been quarantined together, they’ve built plenty of Lego sets, including many from some of their favorite movie franchises.

“Sophie, she said, ‘Look, if we’re going to get married’ — and it was actually, ‘If you’re going to date me, you have to watch the Harry Potters.’ Because every Christmas, for those of you that are watching that don’t know, every Christmas in the U.K. they just stream and play Harry Potter, all of them. So I watched them all, I fell in love with it,” Jonas explained.

Jonas also said that, in order to make it a fair trade, she had to agree to watch the Lord of the Rings series with him. Now, Jonas said that they’re watching the Lord of the Rings series and building the Lego sets to go with them. Although they build the sets together, Jonas said that Turner has more natural skill when it comes to building the sets.

“I help by sorting the different pieces. So we’ve done three Lord of the Rings Legos, we’ve done Hogwarts, the castle, which is like 7,000 pieces, the Batmobile, and Stranger Things,” Jonas told the late night host.

Jonas also discussed the milestone anniversary that he and Turner have coming up. On May 1, they’ll have been married for one year. Jonas said that, when they first started dating, they would celebrate their relationship quite frequently. While they were big on commemorating every milestone early on in their relationship, now, the singer says they’ve chilled out quite a bit. Even so, he said that he may try to recreate Vegas, where they were married, in their house to celebrate the occasion.

Two months after their legal ceremony in Vegas, Turner and Jonas got married again in a more traditional ceremony in France. In a previous interview on Conan, Turner suggested that she was actually very much enjoying spending her quarantine with her new husband. She said that Jonas was always the more extroverted member of their relationship, and that spending all her time at home suited her fine. She also made fun of her husband for wearing jeans around the house, even though no one is going to see them.