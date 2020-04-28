Anastasia Karanikolaou Shows Off Cleavage And Curvy Figure In Skintight Outfit

Internet sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou sent hearts racing on social media around the world after she posted a new image of herself on Tuesday, April 28. The California-born model took to Instagram to share the revealing post with her 7.6 million followers.

The 22-year-old social media star — who rose to fame after Kylie Jenner was spotted hanging out with her — exuded a sexy vibe as she was photographed indoors while sitting on a bar top. Stassie took center stage in the snapshot, pouting and directing her gaze straight at the lens. She posed with her left hand on her left thigh and her legs crossed. Her long, highlighted blond locks were styled pin straight as they cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Furthermore, Stassie added a touch of glamour to her look by sporting a full face of makeup that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a revealing two-piece ensemble.

Stassie’s top, which was an olive-green color, was designed with two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The tiny top, which was cropped, reaching just below the model’s chest, tightly hugged her voluptuous assets as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

The stunner paired the top with a pair of black shorts that also did not leave much to the imagination. The minuscule bottoms, which appeared to be made out of a soft, stretch material, just barely covered Stassie’s derriere, as they highlighted her curvy figure and thighs. Furthermore, as the shorts were high-waisted, they also drew attention to her slim core.

Stassie finished the look off with a gold bracelet, a necklace, and polished nails.

She did not include a geotag, but in the post’s caption, she revealed her outfit was manufactured by Skims, an underwear and loungewear company founded by Kim Kardashian West.

The candid snapshot was received with a large amount of support from the Stassie’s fans, accumulating more than 500,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 1,700 followers also took to the comments section to relay their thoughts on her body, beauty, and outfit.

“We love you,” one fan commented.

“Aww so cute bae,” a second admirer added.

“So beautiful,” a third user asserted.

“You are the most beautiful thing in the world,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Stassie has shared several sultry snapshots on her social media account as of late. On April 24, she rocked a hot-pink two-piece bikini set that left barely anything to the imagination as it flaunted her curves, per The Inquisitr. That snap has amassed more than 700,000 likes.