New Jersey Reports Highest Single-Day Coronavirus Deaths, Governor Plans For The Future

New Jersey recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths.

Governor Phil Murphy shared in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon that 402 additional New Jersey residents have died, brining the death toll to 6,442 in the state.

The numbers also included another 2,887 positive cases in New Jersey, reports NJ.com. The state continues to have the second-most deaths and cases amongst American states.

However, Murphy said that the numbers reported on Tuesday did not occur in the past 24 hours.

“This is not necessarily a one-day total,” he said. “We expected more deaths which occurred over the weekend had yet to be counted.”

The Governor stressed the importance of continuing to practice guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks. He said that continuing to follow these practices “is about saving lives.”

Although the state reported the highest number of new deaths, officials say that the number of hospitalizations continues to drop and the curve of new cases is declining. The increase on Tuesday broke a six-day streak of consecutive declines, cites the NJ.com article.

More than 210,000 New Jersey residents have been tested for COVID-19, and 120,503 have reportedly tested negative.

The governor also said on Tuesday via Twitter posts that he signed an executive order allowing municipalities to extend the grace period for property taxes due May 1 to June 1, according to NJTV Online.

He announced the appointment of members to the Restart and Recovery Commission. The purpose is to advise the administration on the timing and preparation of reopening the state after the coronavirus pandemic.

Princeton professor and former university president Shirley Tilghman will chair the commission along with CEO of Merck, Kevin Frazier. They will be joined along with 21 other members.

Murphy said that in order to consider any reopenings, officials need to see a 14-day trend that reflects a dropping in numbers and double testing capacity. There must also be plans put in place to isolate the individuals still infected with the virus, cites NJ.com.

Governor Murphy says he is aware that the state has a while to go before reopening any businesses. He did not give a timeline as to when the state would open back up, but said that the order will stay “in its entirety until further notice.”

Like many other states, New Jersey’s economy has continued to suffer, with more than 850,000 people filing for unemployment.

“We know we are still weeks away from being able to announce the first business openings,” Murphy said. “It is not a matter of it. It is a matter of when.”