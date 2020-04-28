WWE’s Carmella Lets Her Puppy, Pancake, Sit On Her Head In Sweet Instagram Pic

WWE‘s Carmella took to Instagram to ask her fans if there was anything on her head. While Carmella may be fierce in the ring, at home it’s clearly her adorable dog, Pancake, who rules the roost.

Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon with a hilarious photo of her puppy sitting partly on the sofa’s headrest and partly on her head. The pro-wrestler lifts her eyes to look at her dog, but he wisely avoids his mistress’s eyes. The gorgeous puppy looked content as he sat above Carmella and clearly knows his place in the family.

The 32-year-old shares the puppy with her boyfriend, fellow WWE star, Corey Graves. But, he was nowhere to be seen in the pic. Pancake looked settled on the beige sofa and didn’t appear to have a care in the world.

Although Carmella seemed perturbed by her dog’s location, she still looked smoking hot in her athleisure wear. She wore a black tank top with a low neckline. Over the camisole top, Carmella layered an open black hoodie with a white zipper.

The top allowed Carmella to flaunt her considerable cleavage because of its scooped neckline. Carmella looked incredibly feminine as she chilled on the sofa, despite her reputation as a hardcore athlete.

The wrestler wore very little makeup and only defined her brows, coated her eyelashes in mascara, and slicked on some lipstick. She wore her dark blonde hair in a side path and let it fall down her back and shoulders in soft waves. She looked stunning for the impromptu photo shoot.

In the background, WWE fans can get a glimpse of her home life. Carmella created a cozy atmosphere in the well-lit room with throws and scatter cushions over the sofas, and an interesting lamp.

Carmella has a solid following of over 2.6 million fans. The superstar loves sharing candid photos to her social media pages and those who follow her know that she can laugh at herself.

This specific photo has already racked up more than 45,000 likes in an hour. She commands a very receptive audience who loves engaging with her. In fact, close to 400 people have already commented in response to the question in her caption.

“Next women’s champ and her doggy❤️,” one fan replied.

“Wasn’t looking on top of your head,” was another enigmatic response.

One fan had the ultimate comeback and teased Carmella.

“Fabulous new wig but I can’t figure out who you are impersonating.”

It seems as if Pancake has been reduced to an accessory according to the Instagrammer.