Pauline Tantot Leaves Little To The Imagination In Cropped Tube Top & Barely-There Shorts

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, April 28, French model Pauline Tantot made the work week a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 3.7 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing photo, the 25-year-old is seen posing in front of a sizable rhododendron bush in full bloom at an undisclosed location. She sizzled in a cropped beige tube top and a pair of barely-there black shorts with ruffle detailing from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and long, lean legs were put on full display. The Instagram star kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate necklace.

The blond beauty styled her honey-colored hair in a deep middle part and did not appear to be wearing any makeup.

In the first image, Pauline stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She gazed directly into the camera, with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following picture by turning her body slightly away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. She arched her back and tilted her head, as she closed her eyes.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she has an appreciation for flowers. Pauline also provided advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Quite a few of Pauline’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Omg you’re so pretty @popstantot,” gushed a fan, adding a blue heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re so perfect,” remarked a different devotee.

“[You’re] beautiful just like the flowers,” said another commenter.

“Too much beauty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Pauline engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 110,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she opted to go braless in an extremely sheer blouse, also manufactured by Fashion Nova. That post has been liked 270,000 times since it was shared.