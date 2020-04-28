Kiki Passo Sizzles In Revealing Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Kiki Passo sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post. The model uploaded a snapshot that showed her rocking a revealing swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Kiki’s bathing suit might have been a one piece, but it showed as much skin as many bikinis do. What little there was to the skimpy number was made from a white fabric. The suit featured a halter-style neckline that plunged all the way down to her waist. The design of the swimsuit was unique that that the narrow straps that wrapped around her neck were also the front of the garment, which covered about half of her breasts. The style showed off plenty of her cleavage and side boob. The suit was gathered at the waist, which featured a thin strap that wrapped around her midsection. High cut legs showed off a good deal of skin on her lower abdomen.

Kiki was standing outside on what appeared to be a deck. White outside furniture and a white house with a glass door were in the background. The all-white surroundings made her bronze skin pop. Bikini tan lines were visible on the sides of her breasts and lower abs.

The model faced the camera and struck a sexy pose with one leg forward. She gave the camera a sultry look and cocked one hip to the side, flaunting her curvy hips. She held the strap to her suit in her hands, which were in front of her body.

Kiki’s hair had a deep side part and was tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup application included a light foundation, sculpted brows and thick lashes. She also dusted blush on her cheeks and wore a nude shade on her lips. The model accessorized with layered necklaces.

In the caption, she asked her followers for suggestions on television shows to watch.

Some of her admirers offered suggestions, while others raved over how hot she looked in the snapshot.

“What’s the question again? Sorry was distracted,” joked one fan.

“Who needs a TV when the world has you to look at!” a second Instagram user quipped.

“You’re a gorgeous Masterpiece of God’s creation,” wrote a third follower.

“Absolutely love the white on your gorgeous curves and beautiful skin tone sexy!! My favorite little tan lines ever sweetheart!!” commented a fourth admirer.

