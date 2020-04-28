Ed Sheeran Won’t Furlough Bertie Blossoms Bar Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The singer will continue to support his Bertie Blossoms employees with his own funds.

British pop star Ed Sheeran — best known for his hit song “The Shape of You” — has been praised for using his own funds to pay employees during the temporary closure of his business. There are 10 staff members employed at his Bertie Blossoms bar in London, none of whom, NME reports, will be furloughed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact many employers.

The 29-year-old singer first opened Bertie Blossoms in 2019, doing so alongside his manager, Stuart Camp. The bar is located on Portobello Road in Notting Hill, and the pair has continued to grow the business since its opening. Their employees include bar and wait staff, as well as chefs and kitchen assistants for the associated restaurant. However, along with all other bars and restaurants, they were forced to close their doors in March when the U.K. lockdown came into effect in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Under the most recent U.K. government plan, employers are able to claim up to 80 percent of staff salaries for their employees, with the option of paying out the remaining 20 percent themselves. This was put in place to relieve some of the pressure that many businesses are currently facing after being forced to close through the lockdown on such short notice. Despite this, a representative for Sheeran has reportedly confirmed that he will not be utilizing any government programs — including taking grants and loans — and he will instead continue to cover his staff’s wages personally.

In contrast, many other celebrities have been criticized for requesting financial aid from the government to support their own staff during the pandemic. Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand has reportedly furloughed 30 staff members, despite the Beckhams’ £335 million fortune (approximately $417 million). This resulted in a backlash from critics, such as Piers Morgan, who referred to the couple as “tone deaf” on Monday’s installment of his morning show, Good Morning Britain, per The Metro.

Sheeran, on the other hand, has a reported net worth of £170 million (approximately $211 million), and his decision to use his personal fortune to aid staff instead of accepting government aid has been applauded by fans across social media.

“Fair play to him, Ed’s showing how it should be done, he’s a thoroughly decent bloke,” one person commented.

“There are those in a position that do and those that don’t,” another pointed out.

Sheeran has also been in the news recently for his generosity during the pandemic. As detailed by a separate report coming from The Metro, he donated an astounding £1 million ($1.2 million) to charities in his local Suffolk area over the span of just one week.