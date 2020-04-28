Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham And Fashion Influencers Team With Carine Roitfeld For Virtual Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian will join several models, designers and influencers for fashion editor Carine Roitfeld’s upcoming virtual fashion show.

Roitfeld announced her CR Runway fashion show will continue in spite of COVID-19 canceling the physical event. The event will be the second runway show from Roitfeld, and will be titled “Fashion Unites.” CR’s inaugural event took place back in June 2019.

According to People, the remote show is in partnership with the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19. The nonprofit has worked to fund AIDS research and HIV prevention in addition to helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Fashion lovers all over the world will be able to watch the event through CR’s website, which will have a live stream of the program on Friday, May 1.

The charitable runway show, inspired by Roitfeld’s esteemed magazine, CR Fashion Book, will last for approximately 30 minutes. Derek Blasberg, who is the head of YouTube’s beauty and fashion content, is slated to host. In addition to Blasberg, several top names, including Kim Kardashian and Ashley Graham are expected to be a part of the show. Kardashian, along with designers and editors Alexander Wang, Virgil Abloh and Diane von Fürstenberg, will share a few words for the audience during her segment. As for Graham, the runway model will join peers Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk and several others as the virtual models for the event. Each model will wear their own clothes for the runway show. Roitfield will style all of the models prior to the show’s premiere.

“In times of great uncertainty, it is even more important that we support one another, with material efforts and also with our voices, actions, talents and common joys and passions,” Roitfeld said of the digital fashion show. “It is also important to me to keep going and moving forward. With so many lives disrupted and reshaped, I wanted to embrace creativity as a way to inspire and unite everyone and contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in that way.”

Graham shared how “honored” she is to be a part of the unique modeling experience. Although she hasn’t made a statement regarding her appearance, Kardashian has been using her influence to spread several messages about COVID-19. To help keep people in need of food during this time, Kardashian encouraged her fans to donate to food relief programs like Meals on Wheels and Feeding America. She further enticed her audience by sharing she will randomly select a donor to appear with her and her sisters on their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.