Alexa Collins Dances In Skimpy Green Bikini & Denim Jacket For Sexy TikTok Video

Alexa Collins turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Tuesday. The model shared a TikTok video on her feed in which she danced to a rap song while wearing a tiny, green bikini. The two-piece, which was from her capsule collection with Poema Swim, left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The video showed Alexa standing in what looked to be a kitchen-living room combination. Beside her, a coffee table could be seen, as well as a gray bean bag chair. The room was dimly-lit, but light did appear to be shining in on Alexa from somewhere off-camera. The rays washed over the model and bounced off her radiant skin. She looked as fit as ever in her minuscule swimwear.

Alexa’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with a criss-crossed neckline that squeeze her busty chest. The cut-out center just barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out above another set of crossed strings at the base of the swim top. In addition, the tight fabric exposed a bit of sideboob.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Alexa finished off the outfit with an oversized, very long denim jacket. She also sported a few silver rings and small hoop earrings. Her makeup look was kept subtle, light contour, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude lip color. Her long, blond hair was tied up into a tight bun, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The video opened with Alexa raising her arms to flex her muscles as she moved her hips from side to side, further accentuating her figure. She then began bouncing and moving her arms to the beat, sometimes crossing them in a way that pushed her cleavage out further. The whole time, Alexa’s killer ab muscles flexed. When the dance was over, she smiled and leaned into the camera.

The post garnered more than 19,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in a few hours as fans showered the model with love in the comments section.

“You sure do know how to move those hips,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“This is fire,” another user added.

Alexa’s fans know that she can slay just about anything. Earlier in the day, she shared a few photos of herself in nothing but a white robe, which her followers loved.