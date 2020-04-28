Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Shows Off Sculpted Physique In Neon Orange Bikini

Qimmah Russo showed off her sculpted physique to her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Monday, April 27. The fitness model and trainer took to the photo-sharing app to post a series of shots of herself clad in a minuscule bikini that bared her muscular and lean figure.

Russo posed in front of a white wall as she struck a series of powerful poses for the camera. In the first, she had her legs apart as she faced the onlooker. The second showed her with one leg in front of the other as she pulled her hair up. The third featured Russo in a three-quarter pose as she stood on the balls of her feet, highlighting her massive quads. The other photos were variations of the same poses.

Russo rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a neon orange tone that complimented her caramel skin. Her bikini top featured tiny triangles that bared quite a bit of her cleavage. The top included clear straps that went around her neck and back.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms boasting the same clear straps. Russo wore the bands pulled up high on her body, exposing her strong hips. She didn’t reveal the brand of the swimsuit.

Russo wore her hair in a middle part and pulled back in a low ponytail.

In under a day of being shared, the photos have attracted more than 48,700 likes and upwards of 870 comments, showing that they were quite popular with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise Russo’s incredible physique and to rave about her beauty in general.

“Girl you’re too hot,” one user raved, following the words with a long string of cat heart-eyes emoji.

“Damn your HOT AF well done on toning that body like this,” replied another fan, pairing the message with a heart-eyes emoji, several fire and clapping hands.

“Sheesh girl killing it,” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with a string of fire emoji.

“Lord! She is Godly beautiful,” said another, including red hearts, a flexed bicep and a kiss mark emoji at the end of the comment.

Russo is very active on Instagram, frequently sharing photos of herself in different outfits in addition to fitness-related videos and other content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted another slideshow of herself clad in a bikini. She wore a black two-piece whose top featured two small triangles. She was slightly more covered on the bottom, as she opted to wear some super-short black denim cutoffs. She wore the shorts pretty low on her body.