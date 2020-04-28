Suzy Cortez Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Risque Red Lingerie

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram to flaunt her bombshell curves in a smoking hot two-piece set. The sizzling new snap was added to her page on April 27, and it’s already generated a ton of buzz from her 2.1 million fans.

The new photo captured Cortez posed in profile, giving a seductive stare into the camera. She did not share her exact location in a geotag, but she sat in front of a wall of long vines in a jungle-like setting. Miss BumBum Worl 2019 left virtually nothing to the imagination in racy red lingerie sat that fit her curvaceous body to perfection.

Her top was constructed of two different fabrics — one sheer piece with cotton underneath and the other a feminine red lace that boasted an intricate flower pattern. Cortez’s triangular cups did more showing than they did covering and allowed for ample cleavage to be on display. Its thin straps sat tightly on her shoulder and exposed her muscular arms and fit shoulders.

Her bottoms were even sexier while the top and sat high on her hips. Only a small strip of fabric held the garment together and showed plenty of skin — including Cortez’s muscular thighs and pert derriere. She posed in a way that allowed for her fit legs to be seen in their entirety. Cortez completed the scandalous outfit with a pair of strappy boots. She also added a few bold accessories, which included a couple of large gold hoop earrings and a chunky bracelet that was worn around her bicep.

She styled her long, dark locks with a side part while her flowing mane spilled over to one side of her shoulder. As for glam, Cortez wore plenty and included a smoky eye shadow and liner to match. She expertly contoured her face with blush and a shimmery highlighter and completed the look with a light pink gloss.

Fans have been very appreciative of the steamy shot and have not been shy from flooding it with likes and comments. The image has accrued over 21,000 double-taps and 200-plus comments. Half of the model’s fans dropped a line in English while the other half let their feelings be known in Spanish.

“Provocative and sensual!!! Hottest model on Instagram by a long shot,” one fan gushed with the addition of a trio of flame emoji.

“I would be happy to talk to you,” a second social media user added.

“I wish I could like this twice. Your beauty has no boundaries,” another one of Cortez’s fans complimented with a few red hearts.