Mathilde Tantot Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Sheer Two-Piece Lingerie

Bombshell Mathilde Tantot sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Tuesday, April 28. The beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 5.8 million followers, and it caught the attention of tens of thousands within minutes.

The 25-year-old — who is of French and Persian descent — took center stage as she was photographed in a number of poses and angles for the slideshow which consisted of two photos. She was snapped outdoors in nature as she exuded a candid, yet sexy vibe. She kept her eyes closed and sported a pout on her face in the first snap, meanwhile in the second, she honed in on her derriere.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, did not appear to be styled as it cascaded over her shoulders and down her back in slight, natural-looking waves.

Mathilde also wore some makeup, adding a bit of glamour to the look. The flawless application included a light-bodied foundation, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, a light eyeshadow, a light-pink lipstick, and bronzer. It was her killer curves, however, that demanded the most attention, as they were on display in a revealing two-piece lingerie set from Agent Provocateur.

Mathilde’s bra featured a strawberry-print design and two straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment left very little to the imagination as it was made out of a sheer material that exposed her assets almost completely, as well as some cleavage.

The beauty paired the top with matching briefs that also provided just minimal coverage as they showcased her bottom and curvaceous hips. She finished the look off with a pair of dark denim jeans, which she rocked in only one of the snapshots.

Mathilde did not include a geotag in the snapshot but revealed in her post’s caption that she was in the countryside, and that she prefers it over the city.

The slideshow received a great deal of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 397,000 likes in the just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 2,500 users took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her enviable physqiue, her stunning looks, and her bold ensemble.

“Oh my god, this picture,” one user commented.

“Gorgeous,” a second individual added.

“You are so cute,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Literally obsessed with you,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Mathilde is no stranger to sharing smoking-hot photos of herself on Instagram. On April 24, she posted a snap in a nude bra that showed off her assets, per The Inquisitr. The update accumulated more than 700,000 likes.