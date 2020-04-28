Chloe Saxon Exposes Her Cleavage In A Daring Unzipped Blue Bathing Suit On Instagram

Chloe Saxon went full bombshell in a very revealing ensemble for her most recent Instagram photos on Tuesday afternoon. She gave fans a peek at her hourglass figure while getting steamy in front of the camera.

In the racy post, Chloe looked like a total smokeshow in an electric blue bathing suit. The suit boasted a low cut top with a zipper down the middle. The model opted to unzip the suit just a bit to help show off her colossal cleavage.

The sexy swimwear also featured a daring cut at the bottom that left very little to the imagination and exposed her curvy hips, round booty, and lean legs. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood with her body turned to the side as she grabbed at the midsection of her suit. In the second shot, she gave a piercing stare into the lens. The final snap featured her with her hands on her backside and her back arched while wearing a seductive expression on her face.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The loose strands fell down her back and engulfed her shoulders.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look. The application consisted of long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She included pink eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her features.

She accentuated her face with a glowing highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes, as well a coral-colored blush on her cheekbones.

Chloe’s 713,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their approval for the sexy snaps. The post earned more than 8,700 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 230 messages.

“You’re looking unbelievable babe!” one follower stated.

“Your curves are stunning and sexy,” remarked another.

“Ughh girl your like literally perfect,” a third person gushed.

“I swear you’re the woman of my dreams,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Chloe is no stranger to showing off her curves in racy outfits. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, plunging tops, and skintight dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she flaunted her fit physique in a gold bikini with clear straps. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 26,000 likes and over 560 comments.