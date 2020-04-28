Natalie Gauvreau Shows Off Her Incredible Assets In See-Through Top

Natalie Gauvreau left very little to the imagination much to the delight of her fans. Dressed in the sheerest of tops, the model took to Instagram to show off her famous curves.

Those who follow the Canadian model know that she loves tantalizing them with NSFW snaps that would leave many blushing. Staying true to form, Natalie wore a sparkly see-through top that emphasized her voluptuous frame.

The sheer black top was covered in glittering gold stars that were liberally sprinkled over the fabric. However, her entire upper body was still on display and showed off her massive cleavage and toned stomach. Natalie’s tiny black g-string was clearly visible through the sham of a nightdress. Also taking center stage were her slim thighs and golden tan.

Natalie wore her hair in a half-ponytail. In the front, she allowed her blonde bangs to frame her face. The rest of her golden mane cascaded down her back or was strategically arranged to cover her nipples. Natalie always knows how to use every asset to its fullest advantage, and in this case. even her locks were put to use.

The model chose a natural look for the sizzling snap. She defined her eyebrows, wore a nude palette of brown on her eyes, and applied some blusher to the apples of her cheeks. Natalie’s full mouth only needed a touch of lip gloss because they are already close to perfect. She looked smoking hot.

Natalie posed in her open-plan apartment. She stood in front of her granite farmhouse sinks and dark kitchen cupboards without a care in the world. On closer inspection of the shiny tiles in the background, one can see the lounge and huge windows facing high-rises on a sunny day. However, Natalie only had eyes for the camera and smiled seductively.

In her caption, Natalie wanted to know how they would rate her look. She received thousands of comments as her fans told her what they thought of her outfit.

“Love this outfit on you???????????? definitely a 10♥️” rated an Instagrammer,

“Infinitely more than 10,” another follower opined.

Of course, at least one fan waxed lyrical and raved about Natalie’s beauty.

“Absolutely amazingly stunningly beautifully FLAWLESS! 100,000,000.”

There’s a reason that Natalie has more than 4.8 million followers. She regularly posts what her fans want to see and keeps them coming back for more titillating photos. This particular image has already garnered more than 106,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

Those who follow the model know that she keeps coming back with more risque outfits and knows how to keep turning up the heat.