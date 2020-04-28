Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Jumpsuit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a cleavage-baring jumpsuit. The ensemble wasn’t quite as revealing as many of the other outfits she wears on Instagram, but the look still managed to highlight her fit physique.

Katelyn included the geotag of Beverly Hills, California on the post, which she shared on Monday. She also tagged Lee LHGFX photography, a photographer she has worked with countless times before. In the first snap, Katelyn stood on the sidewalk in front of a store of some sort, and showcased her curves in a burnt orange jumpsuit. The jumpsuit featured a straight neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her sculpted shoulders.

A column of buttons went down the front of the garment, and there were pockets over top of both of her breasts. The look had pockets, which Katelyn tucked her thumbs into for the first snap, and the jumpsuit also had a belted detail that highlighted Katelyn’s slim waist.

She kept the accessories simple, not adding any jewelry and instead just topping the ensemble with a floppy brown hat. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest and she stared right at the camera with a powerful expression on her face.

In the second snap, Katelyn showed off a little more of the outfit, as the shot was taken from a bit further away. The jumpsuit had wide-legged capri length bottoms that hung loose on her toned legs. She finished off the outfit with a pair of black strappy high heeled sandals that added a few extra inches to her height.

In the third slide from her Instagram update, Katelyn shared a short video clip that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes perspective on what’s involved in capturing the stunning shots she shares on Instagram.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 14,500 likes within just one day. It also received 592 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

Katelyn loves to flaunt her fit physique in all kinds of ensembles, including some that reveal a bit more skin than her latest jumpsuit did. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she rocked a long-sleeved crop top and matching miniskirt. The look was from the retailer Shein, and it showcased Katelyn’s curves as well as her chiselled abs.