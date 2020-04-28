Supreme Patty Arrested On Gun Possession Charges In Florida, Released On Bond

Instagram star Supreme Patty, whose real name is Patrick Wallace, was arrested in Florida, TMZ reported. Police arrested the online personality on Saturday outside Daytona Beach.

Authorities reportedly spotted Supreme Patty driving his truck at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Once police pulled him over, they ordered the Instagram star to walk toward them with his hands up, but he allegedly resisted. Ultimately, he walked to them, and after some more potential resistance, they managed to secure his wrists. After arresting him, cops searched his car, and they reportedly found two firearms. One was an AR-15 type pistol, and the second was a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun.

According to police, the social media star, who is known for crazy videos and stunts that often leave him in compromising and painful situations, allegedly didn’t have a concealed carry permit for the guns that he had in the vehicle at the time of his arrest. Reportedly, authorities booked him in the Volusia County jail on felony firearm possession, as well as two misdemeanors for resisting an officer and violating an emergency order related to the coronavirus pandemic. Supreme Patty posted a $3,250 bond and secured his release from lockup.

The social media personality’s videos have featured his antics with guns before. Among Supreme Patty’s videos of his escapades is a video where he uses a handgun to shoot a can of beer and guzzle it from the resulting hole. Four days ago, which was two days before his weekend arrest, he posted a video of himself and several others reeling in a massive grouper they caught while fishing. The clip received well over 1.5 million views on Instagram, where he boasts over 6 million followers. Plus, in excess of 307,000 people hit the “like” button and more than 6,000 Instagrammers took the time to leave a comment about the astonishing feat.

So far, Supreme Patty hasn’t shared a new Instagram post since his arrest. Plus, he does not have anything on his Instagram stories at this time. Additionally, he hasn’t spoken publicly about his reported arrest or what happened with his alleged 100 MPH joyride. In addition to his Instagram account, he also has a YouTube account, and he has released a few original rap songs, including one called “Blah Blah.”

According to a Heavy report, there aren’t many details about the Instagrammer’s court date. It is also unclear if he faces possible jail time and fines related to the alleged felony gun charges or either of the two misdemeanors.