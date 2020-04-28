Chris Brown Is Reportedly Back With His Ex Ammika Harris After ‘Flirting From Afar’

Chris Brown is reportedly rekindling his romance with ex and mother of his son, Ammika Harris.

Despite not seeing her in a number of months, Brown reportedly still has plenty of feelings for Harris. Hollywood Life reports Harris moved to Germany earlier this year with her and Brown’s son, Aeko Brown. Since they left, Brown hasn’t been able to see his little family in several months due to COVID-19. The outbreak has caused Brown to stay home in Los Angeles and has prevented him from traveling internationally.

Brown and Harris have reportedly been using other outlets to work on their relationship in light of them living in different locations. The exes have reportedly been communicating better than they were prior to the outbreak. Brown also ensures Harris and her thousands of Instagram followers know how much she means to him. He’s known to pop into Harris’ comments section when she posts a photo of herself or with Aeko. For her part, Harris finds ways to make sure Brown is keeping in contact with their son as he grows.

“They’re able to focus on each other without so many distractions from the outside world,” a source says of the couple. “Chris and Ammika had a lot going on when she left for Germany so being in isolation has allowed them to get to know each other again in a way. They’ve always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are connecting more too and this time apart has actually been really good for them.”

Although they’ve known each other for several years, Harris and Brown reportedly broke up prior to Aeko being born. Now that Harris reportedly feels more connected to Brown, they have allegedly discussed plans to see one another once it’s safe for them to travel to each other. Rather than “flirting from afar,” the two are both deciding how their new dynamic will work for both them and Aeko.

After months of rumors from his fans, Brown announced he and Harris welcomed Aeko back in November 2019. Harris, who is an Instagram model, was reportedly nervous to share her pregnancy and child with the world due to Brown’s fame. However, the pair have become more comfortable with sharing Aeko on social media in recent months. When she’s not posting a photo of herself, Harris is documenting many of Aeko’s milestones with her audience.