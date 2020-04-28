‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Shows Off Bikini Bod In Hot New Photo

Brooks Nader stunned her fans earlier this week when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that showcased her incredible body.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was captured striking a sultry pose as she leaned against a sumptuous column. She rested her right forearm against the structure while taking the other to her head. She placed one leg firmly on the ground and lifted up the heel of the other foot, showcasing her lean, long legs.

Nader tilted her head way back, causing her brunette tresses to tumble onto her back. She accessorized her look with a pair stylish sunglasses. The geotag revealed the picture was taken in Southampton, New York.

Nader wore a mismatched two-piece bathing suit. Her bikini top was white with red flowers embroidered along the inner edges. Its triangles were small, allowing Nader to flaunt her cleavage. Its straps tied around her neck while another set went around her torso.

On her lower body, Nader rocked a pair of light pink bottoms with thick straps that tied on the sides. The bottoms featured frills at the top for a romantic detail. The suit sat low on her frame, leaving her taut stomach fully on display. Nader didn’t reveal the brand of the swimsuit.

Nader indicated in the caption that the shot was a throwback.

Since going live on Sunday, the photo has garnered more than 7,000 likes and over 120 comments. Instagram users used the opportunity to rave about Nader’s killer physique and to express their admiration for her.

“HOW ARE YOU THIS HOT,” one user asked, following the words with a hot face, a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart.

“A dream!” replied another fan, trailing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Can’t deal with you,” a third one chimed in, including a couple of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Thought this was a statue of a Greek Goddess for a sec,” another one added, topping the reply with a screaming emoji and a face blowing a heart kiss.

Nader recently posted another photo of herself rocking swimsuits, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. The two-photo slideshow captured her in front of a deep blue sky background expanding over the horizon. In the first snap, Nader wore a bubblegum pink one-piece with thick straps and a scoop neckline. The bottoms had very high-cut legs. The second shot was cropped from her chest down to her knees. She wore a metallic silver one-piece with a high leg cut and black trim.