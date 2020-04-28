Bru Luccas Stuns In Rolled Shorts & Black Push-Up Bra

Bru Luccas flaunted her flawless figure in rolled shorts and a sexy push-up bra alongside her sister, Pietra Luccas, for a new Instagram post. The April 27 upload captured the Brazilian babes in Vista, California.

Bru stood inside of a bedroom and posed with one hand around her sibling and the other near her side. Behind her, a plain cream wall, a white door, and a large bed with a gray duvet cover could be seen. Bru made up for the simple backdrop by flaunting her bombshell curves in one of her hottest outfits to date.

She wore a beautiful black lace bra that popped against her tanned skin. It boasted a low-plunging neckline that barely contained her ample assets and caused her cleavage to spill over the top. The garment’s thin straps helped showcase her lean arms that she frequently works out on camera. The piece cut off just below her chest and gave fans a good look at her chiseled abs.

Bru’s bottoms were even more revealing. The gray garment featured a small white polka dot pattern that did nothing but favors for her curvy hips. To up the ante even further, she wore the shorts rolled, exposing her cut hip bones. Thanks to the length of the garment, fans were also treated to a glimpse of her muscular legs. The model opted to go jewelry-free, ensuring that all eyes focused on her incredible body. Her long brunette locks tumbled down one side of her chest, filled with natural waves.

She wore her usual application of makeup, which included defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush. Pietra wore a similar outfit that consisted of a pink satin bra with frills on the bottom. The triangular cut of the garment exposed plenty of cleavage, while she wore bottoms in a similar fashion to her sister. Thanks to the rolled waistband on her white shorts, a generous glimpse of her incredible legs were on full display.

Pietra pulled her hair back in a bun and added a pair of hoop earrings for a little bit of bling. She appeared to be wearing a minor application of makeup, including mascara and light pink lipstick.

Fans quickly showered the photo with love, adding over 901 comments and 164,000-plus likes.

“Omg twice the heat,” one follower complimented, alongside several flame emoji.

“My favorite sisters. Too much beauty in one photo,” a second social media user complimented.

“And your sister is out of this world too!!” commented a third admirer.