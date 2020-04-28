Eriana Blanco Puts Her Hourglass Figure On Full Display In A Metallic Bikini: ‘Goldie’

Eriana Blanco took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a racy new photo. She showcased her hourglass figure while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Eriana looked drop dead gorgeous in a metallic gold bikini. The top boasted clear straps that showed off her toned shoulders and arms. The low cut garment also flaunted her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly against her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and killer legs. Fans also got a look at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the photo.

She posed in front of a couch and some large windows. She pushed her hip to the side and had both of her arms resting at her sides. She tilted her head and gave a sultry stare into the lens. In the background of the shot, a clear blue sky can be seen.

Eriana’s long, dark hair was parted down the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulder.

She rocked a full face of glam makeup in the pic. The application included long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her face.

She gave her face a warm glow with bright pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She completed the look with soft pink lip gloss on her plump pout.

Many of Eriana’s over 2.6 million followers fell in love with the snap. The post garnered more than 46,000 likes since it was shared to her feed. Fans also went wild in the comments section, leaving over 820 messages for the model.

“You are one of the most stunning sights that I have ever looked upon. You are truly beautiful in every single way. Love your photos boo,” one follower wrote.

“Gold goes fantastic with your skin tone,” another stated.

“Omg you are a dream,” a third comment read.

“Wow, you are so beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Eriana is often seen flashing her fit figure all over Instagram in racy outfits such as tiny tops, skimpy lingerie, and sexy dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eriana recently delighted her followers when she put her enviable curves in the spotlight wearing a daring gray crop top and black thong panties. To date, that photo has earned more than 51,000 likes and over 880 comments.