Alissa Violet Sizzles In A Silver-Gray Glitter Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Famous YouTuber and Instagram model Alissa Violet recently took to her page and treated her 9.6 million followers to a skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday, April 28, Alissa could be seen rocking a gray glitter bikini, one that featured a one-shoulder top and skimpy bottoms. The risque ensemble allowed her to put her enviable figure on full display, particularly her toned stomach and thighs.

Since the photoshoot took place outdoors and under the sun, Alissa opted for minimal makeup. The application included a nude lipstick combined with a slick of gloss and defined eyebrows. She accessorized with a pair of dark shades and wore her blond tresses in a sleek bun.

For the snap, Alissa knelt on a white towel against the backdrop of some trees. She held the temple of her sunglasses, puckered her lips, and gazed straight at the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, she talked about soaking up the sun to acquire some Vitamin D.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 822,000 likes. That’s not all but her most ardent admirers also took to the comments section and posted more than 3,000 messages to praise Alissa’s beautiful facial features and her sexy body.

“I’m your daily reminder. My job is to remind you everyday that you’re beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! You look like million bucks. And you are the most amazing and beautiful girl in the whole world!” another user chimed in.

“Damn, what a gorgeous body! That bikini looks so sexy on you,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked Alissa to be his wife.

“I can do anything to please you and keep you happy! Will you marry me, please?” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “true goddess,” the epitome of perfection,” and “my babe,” to express their admiration for the 22-year-old model. Many followers also adopted a millennial approach and posted countless heart, kiss, and fire emoji to let Alissa know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Amy-Jane Brand, and Lydia Barakat.

Alissa wows her fans with her sexy pictures almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not long ago, she showed off her lithe figure in a tiny two-piece bikini. As of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered more than 700,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.