‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Molly Makes A Decision And TJ Has A Question For Brando

Molly will be making a decision during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers suggest that she will think she has determined the best path forward after her one-night stand with Brando, but this may not be as simple as she is hoping.

In the sneak peek for Tuesday’s show that was shared via Twitter, Molly is seen saying that she knows what she has to do. During Monday’s episode, Molly admitted to her sisters that she slept with someone else when she thought TJ had ghosted her. Molly has kept this from TJ, hoping to move forward in a domestic partnership with her beau without revealing what happened while he was gone.

During this upcoming chat, seemingly with Kristina and Sam, Molly will apparently come to a decision. The firm tone of her voice would seem to suggest that she will convince herself that she should be honest with TJ about having slept with Brando. Learning the truth would be heartbreaking for him, but there were extenuating circumstances that he would surely do his best to understand.

While Molly is considering what she should do next, TJ will continue talking with Brando at the garage. He went to pick up Molly’s car to surprise her, having no idea just how well Molly knows him now. General Hospital spoilers tease that TJ will voice concern that something is wrong, and it looks like this will rattle Brando a bit.

"I'm going to find the strength to walk away." #GH pic.twitter.com/jgUJNscXSb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 28, 2020

Brando promised Molly that he would keep what happened between them, so he isn’t about to blurt out the truth to TJ. Will TJ notice that the garage owner seems to be reacting strangely to this interaction?

It sounds as if TJ won’t pick up on anything at this point. He will mention that something seems wrong, but it looks as if his concern will be over the bill. It may be that he questions why Brando seemed to undercharge Molly, but given the familial connection, this will probably be relatively easy for Brando to explain away.

Previous General Hospital spoilers have revealed that Molly’s behavior will remain a bit frantic for a while, but TJ won’t realize why. Given that, it sounds like Molly will keep the truth hidden from TJ, even if she momentarily believes being honest is the right approach.

Eventually, the truth is bound to emerge and it sounds as if Molly will have a hard time getting Brando out of her mind. According to SheKnows Soaps, next week something will have Molly feeling agitated. In addition, Brando will blame Sam for something, although it’s not known yet whether this is connected to Molly or not.

Can Molly refocus on her relationship with TJ or is this fling with Brando going to tear them apart? General Hospital spoilers tease that this difficult dance of hers will continue for a while and fans are curious to see where this all heads in the coming weeks.