Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Perky Derrière In Thong Bikini

Sara Underwood is known for her tantalizing photos that show her flashing plenty of skin. She also likes to travel, and a good portion of her Instagram page is dedicated to her adventures. On Tuesday, she heated up Instagram with a snapshot that featured her standing on a idyllic rocky beach while looking smoking hot in a thong bikini.

Sara did not mention where she was when the snap was taken, but it looked to be a gorgeous day as she stood among rock bluffs with the turquoise water glistening under the sun behind her.

Not much could be seen of Sara’s skimpy bikini. That being said, it was a nude color with black straps. The sides of the bottoms featured long ties that hung down the side of her toned thighs. The photo captured Sara from behind at a side angle as she stood with one leg forward. The pose allowed the model to give her fans the best shot of her backside. Along with her bare cheeks, she also put her shapely back on display. Sara looked over her shoulder at the camera with a pouty expression on her face as she arched her back.

Her long hair fell in a single braid down her back. She looked to be mostly make-up free, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The post was a hit among her followers, with more than 56,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she joked that she wouldn’t need any hair extensions if the quarantine didn’t end soon.

Dozens of Sara’s admirers flocked to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked while others thanked her for sharing the snap.

“What an amazing view And do keep us posted on your quarantine-hair-challenge,” one Instagram user user wrote.

“Hey Sara you are incredibly beautiful and the back ground is magestic [sic],” a second fan chimed in.

“Man, you find some of the most amazing places to take pictures! I’m a central Floridian and will never see some of these places. Thank you for sharing,” a third fan commented.

“I’m liking the the long hair look, it’s growing on me Enjoy your day,” replied a fourth follower.

Sara’s hair isn’t usually the focal point of her photos. Most of the time, she flaunts her fit physique in skimpy outfits, like the sexy swimsuit she wore in the snapshot she shared yesterday.