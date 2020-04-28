‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Emily DiDonato Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini For Sneak Peek Of Wyoming Shoot

Emily DiDonato was featured in a sexy update shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on its Instagram account on Tuesday, April 28, in which she showed off her killer body in a skimpy bikini.

The video showed DiDonato striking sexy poses in an open field amid bushes. The clip included the song “Falling In Love” by Dennis Kruissen. She wore a two-piece bathing suit in an earthy tone that matched her surroundings. Her top featured an underwire structure that pushed against her chest while thin straps went over her shoulders.

DiDonato teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame. She wore the thin straps right on her hips. On her feet, a pair of knee-high boots added a Western touch to her outfit. She completed her look with a matching beige coat, which she wore mainly on her arms. The caption playfully pointed out that coats can be successfully used as cover-ups.

DiDonato wore her brunette hair in a middle part and styled down.

Sports Illustrated Swim announced in October that DiDonato was back for another edition of the magazine. She jetted off to the Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, which is where the first group of models went for the initial shoot for this year’s issue.

Within just a couple of hours, the post has been viewed more than 46,400 times, and garnered upwards of 6,400 likes and over 70 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise DiDonato’s beauty and to engage with the caption.

“Very perfect lady,” one user wrote, including a heart-eyes emoji and a bikini at the end of the comment.

“I’ve always loved pairing a nice crop top with a bra or swimsuit. soo perfect looking and can switch between warm And cool. So perfect,” chimed in another fan, pairing the message with an OK hand sign and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wonderful and beautiful figure excellent features marvelous structure intoxicating personality,” a third one raved.

“I love her body!” added another one, topping the reply with a red heart and clapping hands.

DiDonato herself often flaunts her bikini bod on her own Instagram page. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she previously posted a snapshot of herself clad in a two-piece with geometrical patterns in blue, orange, pink and beige against black. The bikini top included small triangles and spaghetti straps, while the bottoms tied on the sides. For the shot, which was from DiDonato’s appearance in the 2016 edition, she lowered the right side of the suit, baring a lot of skin.