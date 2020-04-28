Sean Hannity Demands ‘New York Times’ Retract Or Apologize For Reporting About Him, Newspaper Refuses

'We’ve reported fairly and accurately on Mr. Hannity and there is no basis for a retraction or an apology,' said a Times spokesperson.

The New York Times has rejected newscaster Sean Hannity‘s demands that the newspaper apologize or retract some of its reporting about him, The Wrap reports. Specifically, the Fox News anchor claims that the newspaper falsely associated him with the death of a man who died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hannity’s beef with the Times appears to be focused largely on an April 18 piece by Gina Bellafante. The piece focused on a Brooklyn man, Joe Joyce, who took a cruise to Spain in early March, and then died of COVID-19 on April 9.

As The Hill reports, it is not clear if Joyce contracted the virus on his Spain trip.

In her piece, Bellafante quoted Joyce’s duaghter, Kristen Mider, who said that her father watched Fox News and believed, based on the network’s downplaying of the seriousness of the threat of the pandemic at the time, that everything was under control.

Bellafante then went on to point out words that Hannity himself had said of the virus.

“[Hannity] went on air proclaiming that he didn’t like the way that the American people were getting scared ‘unnecessarily.’ He saw it all, he said, ‘as like, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax,'” Bellafante said of Hannity.

Hannity called the piece a “smear” and claimed that the Times was effectively accusing him of murder.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In a 12-page letter, which Hannity posted on its entirety on his website, the host, through his attorney, accuses the Times, through the April 18 Bellafante piece and other pieces, of “blatant and outrageous disregard for the truth.” The letter also threatens to sue the newspaper and some of its columnists for libel unless the paper apologizes or retracts the stories.

On Tuesday, the paper announced that it will do neither.

“We’ve reported fairly and accurately on Mr. Hannity and there is no basis for a retraction or an apology,” said a spokesperson for the newspaper.

Whether or not Hannity intends to follow through with his lawsuit remains to be seen.

This is not the first time that Fox News has been a party to a lawsuit concerning its coronavirus coverage. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WashLITE), a Washington state nonprofit group, sued the network for purportedly “willfully and maliciously disseminat[ing] false information denying and minimizing the danger posed by the spread of the novel Coronavirus.” Fox News moved to have that lawsuit dismissed.