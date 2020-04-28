‘Miracle Baby’ Who Survived Heart Surgery Beats Coronavirus

A UK baby named Erin Bates is officially coronavirus free.

Erin Bates of the United Kingdom is only 6-months-old but has already survived open heart surgery and now the coronavirus. The baby was already in the hospital for other health problems when she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. She then spent two weeks at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool in isolation, according to The New York Post.

After two weeks hooked up to an oxygen machine, Erin was officially declared coronavirus free last Friday, much to her parents elation. The hospital staff filled the hallways to celebrate Erin’s victorious recovery. They clapped and cheered as the baby was finally moved out of isolation.

Erin’s mother Emma recalled the moment of pure joy and relief when she was told the news that her daughter had recovered.

“When I found out, I did a victory dance with the nurses. Erin was laughing and smiling, she is such a little fighter ­— and character. We are so proud. When we came out into the corridor they were all there clapping and I did cry,” she said.

Emma remained in the room with her baby daughter throughout the two weeks of isolation. However, her husband unfortunately could not go in because of hospital restrictions due to COVID-19.

“I have been in the same room with Erin since she was diagnosed, if I was to have left the room I wouldn’t have been able to go back in. There was no way I was going to do that,” Emma said while recalling how difficult it was to not have her husband by her side.

Erin’s recovery is particularly remarkable because of the other health conditions she also faces. The baby was born in October weighing a mere 5 pounds and 4 ounces. She had a heart defect as well as a multitude other health problems. Some of the complications she has survived include collapsed lungs, failed kidneys, RSV, tracheomalacia, and bronchomalacia.

She was given the title ‘miracle baby’ for surviving so much at such a young age and her story spread all around the world. Erin is now doing much better and her parents are hopeful she will be able to go home before the fall. They hope that their daughter’s story will give hope to those battling COVID-19, particularly those with pre-existing conditions.

