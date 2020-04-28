Brit Manuela Lets It All Hang Out In A Minuscule Mismatched Bikini

Brit Manuela let it all hang out in a minuscule bikini in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The multi-slide upload kicked off with a still photo of the model enjoying a beautiful day outside in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She stood directly in front of the camera and used her hands to frame her face as she gazed at the lense with a sultry stare.

A building made of floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-paneled wall was just a few feet behind her and appeared to be filled with fitness equipment, though Brit hardly looked ready to work up a sweat the gym. Rather than fitness gear, the 26-year-old was clad in an itty-bitty, mismatched bikini comprised of a bright green top and yellow bottoms, which she noted in the caption of her post were her favorite colors.

The Instagram sensation stunned in an impossibly tiny, halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The piece also featured ruched triangle cups that were hardly enough to contain her chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage and underboob well on display. Meanwhile, her bikini bottoms boasted a risque, high-cut design that showed off her toned legs and sculpted thighs.

A swipe to the second slide of the upload brought fans to short video set to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. The clip captured Brit standing in profile and gently swaying her hips, giving her followers another look at her barely-there ensemble from a different angle. The change in pose revealed the daringly cheeky style of Brit’s bikini bottoms, as well as a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere. At one point, she tugged at the garment’s string waistband that was tied in dainty bows on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Unsurprisingly, the double Instagram update proved to be a big hit with Brit’s 914,000 followers on the social media platform. It has earned over 16,000 likes after just one hour of going live. Several fans flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments of the beauty’s incredible display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Brit was “bod goals for real.”

“Everything about you is so beautiful,” a third follower commented.

“That’s how perfection looks like,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Brit’s skin-baring snaps prove to be popular with her fans time and time again. She recently shared a photo of her lounging on the couch and flaunting her impressive physique in a set of black mesh lingerie. That post earned nearly 39,000 likes and 677 comments.