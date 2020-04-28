French Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Displays Voluptuous Curves In Orange Bikini

Anais Zanotti seemed to have a glow about her in a recent Instagram update. The model left very little to the imagination in a skimpy bikini that put her assets on display.

Zanotti looked smoking hot in a tangerine bikini that clung to her curves. Zanotti flaunted her generous cleavage in a padded underwire bikini that fit her like a glove. She paired the bikini with its matching orange bottoms. The tiny scrap of material had three straps along the side and seemed rather risque for the fitness model.

Zanotti often features fitness videos on her Instagram page and it’s little wonder that she has a body to die for. From her muscled arms, toned stomach, defined waist, and toned thighs, it’s clear that she takes pride in her physique. And with a figure as flawless as hers, there was no reason to accessorize or hide any part of her body.

The 34-year-old wore a side path and allowed her thick brown hair to cascade down her shoulder and back. She kept her makeup rather natural as well. She defined her brows, wore some eye makeup, brushed some blusher across her cheeks, and slicked on pink lip gloss to complete the look.

Zanotti posed in front of a body of water. In the background, the sun bathed the green hill and the water with its fiery light and enveloped Zanotti in its rays. She stared into the distance as if she was also mesmerized by the golden moment.

Zanotti has a firm following of over 524,000 people. She brands herself as a personal trainer who has embraced a vegan lifestyle. Many of her fans love her alternative approach to health and the fact that she’s always willing to offer advice.

The model captioned this particular image by encouraging her fans to make their health a priority. Zanotti touted that one of the benefits of eating right is that you minimize the chances of becoming ill. She also reminded her followers that it was never too late to pursue their ideal body.

Zanotti’s fans seemed to resonate with her message and more than 11,000 liked her pic. Others took to the comments section to sing her praises.

“Always amazing and such a huge inspiration????????????! Yes health is everything,” one fan raved.

“That looks good on you. Nice. Will work out after my studies,” another follower promised.

Of course, many fans posted heart and fire emoji to show their appreciation. One fan simply thanked Zanotti for sharing the snap.

“That body is amazing thanks for sharing your beauty,” he said.