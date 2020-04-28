Bri Teresi Sizzles In Skimpy Red String Bikini

Bri Teresi flaunted her incredible figure in some sexy swimwear for her latest Instagram share. The model posed alongside her sister, Katie Teresi, in the sizzling snap that saw both girls in string bikinis.

Bri tagged the photo at her home in Auburn, California, where she has been spending her time in quarantine. She posed in the comfort of her backyard, sprawling out on a blanket that was covered in sweets. Behind her was a well-landscaped yard that was filled with tall, leafy trees and purple flowers. Bri and her sister showcased their bombshell bodies in triangle bikinis that left little to the imagination.

Bri’s hot red set included a halter-style top that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. It featured a deep V-neckline and tiny cups that showcased plenty of cleavage. Her bottoms were just as scandalous, tying on her hips and drawing attention to her taut tummy. Only a portion of Bri’s famous legs were on display because of the way that she posed.

She wore her blond-dyed locks swept over to one side of her shoulder and looked into the camera with a sultry stare. Bri opted to keep her accessories to a minimum and wore a pair of small hoop earrings to add a little bling to the look. She was done up with a full application of makeup that included defined brows, blush, mascara, highlighter, and lipstick that matched her suit.

Her sister, Katie, appeared to be wearing the same bikini only hers was electric blue. The minuscule top flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as ample sideboob. Katie’s bottoms offered a more generous view of her trim legs and toned midsection thanks to the way that she posed. She added a pair of gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses to the bridge of her nose as well.

In her caption, Bri urged fans to check out Smart Sweets for low-calorie and low-sugar candy. Fans have gone wild over the bikini-clad sisters, and the update has earned Bri over 17,000 likes and 402 compliments.

“Beautiful and sweet photo of u both looking so gorgeous and angelic women,” one fan gushed, alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Aww, perfect photo of both of you,” a second Instagram user chimed in on the skin-baring post.

“Your too lovely awesome hot and like smart candy in a different color that so sweet as you both,” another raved.

Another Instagram user called the sisters “angels” and added a few angel emoji in their comment.