Frida Aasen Shows Off Insane Figure In Upside Down Bikini

Frida Aasen flaunted her perfect bikini bod to her 637,000 Instagram fans on Tuesday, April 28, with a new update that saw her clad in a tiny number that left little to the imagination.

For the photo, Aasen — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — posed in front of a light-colored wall as she stood facing the camera. The Norwegian model turned her head to the left, looking with focused eyes at a point outside of the frame. The tag revealed the shot was taken in Monaco.

Aasen sported a dark green two-piece bathing suit that boasted an interesting design. The top featured skimpy triangles that were upside down on her chest, as if she had tied the top straps around her back and the bottom ones around her neck. This style exposed quite a bit of her cleavage exposed, including generous amount of her underboobs.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tied on the left side, leaving a series of straps dangling onto her left hip. Aasen playfully pulled one up to her stomach for the photo. While Aasen didn’t reveal the brand of her swimsuit in the post, she responded to a fan in the comments section that it was from Sommer Swim.

Aasen wore her blond hair swept over to one side, and it appeared to be damp in the picture.

The post garnered more than 32,200 likes and over 280 comments in just a few hours, proving to be popular with her following. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Aasen’s figure and to express their admiration for her.

“Jesus Christ Frida, that body of yours!!!!” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“Oh wow,” replied another fan, including red hearts and fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“You make it shine,” a third user chimed in, pairing the message with a bright sun emoji.

“I hope Victoria’s Secret makes you an angel someday soon,” another one added, topping the reply with a smiley and a red heart emoji.

Aasen recently took to her Instagram feed to share another bikini photo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a two-piece from Bananhot Bikinis that boasted a bold color scheme of royal blue and yellow hues. It included a halter-style top with tiny cups and set of extra-long ties attached to a small silver ring in the middle of her chest and wrapped around her torso. The set’s matching bikini bottoms featured a high-cut and cheeky design.