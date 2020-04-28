Jay Cutler Reportedly ‘Upset’ With Kristin Cavallari As ‘Amicable’ Divorce Turns Sour Over Custody Filing

The former NFL star was apparently blindsided by his ex's primary child custody request.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler no longer have an amicable split. Two days after announcing their divorce in a chummy joint Instagram statement, the celebrity pair are reportedly waging a private battle regarding custody of their kids.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the exes’ “loving” decision to end their 10-year relationship turned sour after Kristin requested primary custody of their three young children in her divorce filing.

“Kristin and Jay planned to keep everything amicable, but that’s not the case anymore,” the insider told the outlet. “Kristin filing for primary physical custody upset Jay. He loves his children more than anything and thinks the couple should be reasonable and split custody.”

In addition, the former NFL star reportedly has concerns that his soon-to-be ex-wife will decide to relocate back to the Los Angeles area following their divorce.

“Kristin has made comments about possibly moving back to L.A., which is also a concern of Jay’s, as home for the family is currently Nashville,” the source said.

In her divorce documents, Kristin asked for primary physical custody as well as child support for kids Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, while Jay requested joint custody of the children.

As per standard protocol for divorces in the state of Tennessee, a statutory temporary restraining order was also filed, which prohibits either party from relocating the children out of the state.

Longtime fans know that Kristin has a history in California. While she grew up in Chicago, the Uncommon James founder spent her high school years in California and was “discovered” by MTV when she appeared in the teen reality show Laguna Beach. Kristin graduated from Laguna Beach High School and continued to live in the L.A. area while she starred on The Hills.

Now that things are turning ugly, social media fans are weighing in on one of Kristin’s recent Instagram posts which shows her playing on the beach with her three kids. In comments to the post, one user called Kristin a “money grubber,” while others accused the Very Cavallari star of checking out of her marriage now that Jay has retired from football.

“Cash cow x 3 lol,” one commenter wrote in reference to Kristin.

“How about think about that and trying to work it out for the kids????” another commenter added. “Not sure but seems best to have the intact family. Or is it the fact that he’s not an NFL player anymore?”

Others lamented that no matter what, the split is always the husband’s fault, and the wife “always” gets the kids and all the money that’s included with the kids.