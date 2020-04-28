Essential Workers From Some Of America’s Biggest Corporations Are Planning To Strike On Friday

Essential workers from Amazon, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Instacart, and FedEx are working together to plan a nationwide strike on May 1.

Essential workers employed by some of America’s largest and most profitable companies have come together to plan a nationwide strike set to happen on May 1, The Intercept reported on Tuesday. These essential workers say that they haven’t been adequately protected from the coronavirus while they’re on the job and that their companies are profiting at the expense of their health. So, on May 1 workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Instacart, and FedEx will either call out sick or walk out of their jobs during their lunch hour in protest.

This is far from the first strike that essential workers at major corporations have organized during the coronavirus pandemic, per The Intercept. In March, workers at Amazon and Instacart organized a nationwide walkout. On March 31, workers at Whole Foods organized a nationwide “Sick Out.”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News

Essential workers at these companies aren’t the only essential workers protesting. According to The Intercept, sanitation workers, bus drivers, and employees at food processing factories have also organized large protests.

The strike scheduled for Friday is unlike any other strike staged so far because of the massive coalition behind it, reported The Intercept. The workers of individual companies or companies under the same ownership have banded together for previous strikes, but this is the first time during the coronavirus pandemic that employees from several different companies are working together on a nationwide protest.

The coalition worked together to come up with a list of demands. Some of the major asks on their list as reported by The Intercept include paid sick leave or hazard pay as long as the pandemic goes on, personal protective equipment provided by their companies, adequate cleaning supplies provided by their companies, and clear communication from their companies about the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed at each workplace.

The Intercept reported that organizers of the strike picked May 1 for their historic action because of the significance of the holiday celebrated on that day — May Day. According to Time Magazine, on May 1, 1886, hundreds of thousands of workers around the US organized a strike to demand an eight-hour workday. Many of the strikes that happened on that day and in the following days turned violent, and many workers lost their lives fighting for better treatment in the workplace. Since then, May Day has been celebrated around the world as a day to fight for worker’s rights.

Per The Intercept, these essential workers are honoring May Day by doing what workers before them have done for centuries — demanding fair treatment in their workplaces.