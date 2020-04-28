Genesis Lopez Flaunts Killer Curves In Black Crop Top & Yellow Plaid Pants

American fitness model Genesis Lopez flaunted her killer curves in a new pic shared with her 4.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday morning.

The buxom babe posed for her stunning snap by sinking into a squatting position and balancing on her strappy black heels. She wore a pair of high-waisted yellow plaid pants that accentuated her voluptuous booty.

On her upper body, Genesis rocked a black crop top. Her breasts almost spilled out of the tight confines of her revealing outfit. She exposed her massive cleavage and her toned midriff.

Sporting sleek and straightened hair, the model looked ready for a day trip. She accessorized her chic outfit with a simple chain necklace.

To finish her off her ensemble, Genesis applied a full face of makeup. She highlighted her plump lips by filling them in with lip gloss.

She used mascara to thicken her lashes and blended foundation, bronzer, and highlighter all over her face to create an even application. For a final touch, Genesis groomed her eyebrows.

The camera featured the red-eye camera effect. Genesis didn’t say where her photo was taken, but she posed in front of a plain white wall while staring off into the distance. Her right hand lifted to play with her hair, and her shadow was visible on the wall behind her.

Genesis joked that even though she was dressed to the nines, she was not planning on leaving her house anytime soon due to the quarantine restrictions. She asked her followers how they were dealing with being stuck inside. She used a few fun emoji in her caption, including a crown, a laughing face, and a face surrounded by hearts.

Her latest Instagram share proved to be a massive hit with her admirers. More than 37,300 of her fans liked her post. Over 300 people flocked to her comments section to praise her fashion sense and beauty. Dozens of commenters used emoji to express their feelings about her pic, adding rows of hearts and flames to emphasize how incredible they thought she looked in the photo.

“Doing good! You? Looking better than ever! Lol!” exclaimed one fan.

“Good morning, so pretty, very elegant charming woman, lady love,” raved another user, framing their comment with heart-eyes emoji at the beginning and the end.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Genesis had shared a pic of herself rocking a form-fitting dress that accentuated her hourglass figure. Her cleavage was also on display in that image.