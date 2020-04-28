Kandi Burruss Urges Georgia Residents To Stay At Home Despite The State’s Recent Re-Opening

Kandi Burruss says Georgia residents should remain mindful of their safety following the state being open again.

Under the advisement of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the state opened up its dine-in service, permitted hair salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters and bowling alleys, on Friday, April 24. The re-opening of the state came a few days before plans to lift the nationwide stay-at-home order on Thursday, April 30. Georgia previously closed several businesses and advised its residents to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision to re-open in the midst of the novel illness has been criticized on social media within the last few days.

Prior to the lift taking into effect, Burruss spoke to Hollywood Life about her take on Georgia residents gathering during the pandemic. She said both she and her husband, Todd Tucker, aren’t confident the state should be allowing its residents to return to the outdoor activities they’re accustomed to. Their main concern has been the rising death toll in the state, which was growing before the state re-opened. Burruss said after seeing the numbers and speaking to Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, she believes residents of Georgia should continue to shelter-in-place.

“I did have a conversation with the mayor [of Atlanta], and she is asking that although our governor allowed everybody to open back up, most restaurants and different places of business stay closed, or at least not open to the public until the number of deaths starts to go down,” Burruss said.

Although the stay-at-home order in Georgia affected her restaurant, Old Lady Gang, Burruss confirmed she and Tucker have decided to keep guests out of their seats for now. The restaurant, which has several locations in Atlanta, has continued taking delivery and takeout orders until Burruss feels it’s safe to integrate dine-in guests again.

“We are doing the delivery services like Doordash and Uber Eats, but for now, we just felt like it was better for everyone for us not to open,” Burruss explained. “We’re trying to make sure that we look out for the health of our employees [and] the health of our customers. So for that being said, we’re still staying home. Stay home, people.”

Burruss continued to explain what the re-opening means for another one of her many jobs. She said filming for the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta has yet to be scheduled. The show traditionally begins filming shortly after the reunion, but Burruss said the production team changed its plans in light of the city’s lockdown. Now that Atlanta is up and running, she said she’s waiting to hear when the cast will be returning to work.

Georgia’s had over 1,000 deaths that have been linked to coronavirus since its first confirmed death in March. The state also has more than 24,000 confirmed cases, per the Georgia Department of Public Health.