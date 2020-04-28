Brooklyn Millard Flashes Her Curves While Sunbathing In A Skimpy Pink Thong Bikini

Brooklyn Millard let it all hang out in her latest Instagram upload on Monday. The model flashed her fit figure as she enjoyed a sunny day outdoors.

In the racy snap, Brooklyn looked like a total smokeshow in a pink bikini. The strapless top showcased her toned arms and shoulders and allowed fans to get a peek at her ample cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms clung tightly to her curvy hips and put her round booty on full display. Her long, lean legs were also visible in the sexy shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of tiny earrings.

She laid on her belly on top of a blue and white beach towel as she soaked up the sun. She had her legs crossed behind her and beamed a huge smile for the camera. In the background of the photo, tons of green foliage can be seen, as well as a clear blue sky.

Brooklyn wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy ponytail on top of her head. She left some pieces loose to frame her face.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look included long, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows.

She complemented her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose and under eyes. She completed the application with nude lips.

Brooklyn’s 640,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 41,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was shared to her account. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 880 messages for her to read.

“You are one of the most beautiful creatures that has ever been created. I love this photo of you. You look so relaxed and happy to be outside in nature,” one follower stated.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and so sexy and so hot,” another wrote.

“Sunny days are the best days,” a third social media user remarked.

“That is a spectacular smile and a spectacular shot,” a fourth person gushed.

Brooke’s fans have gotten used to seeing her flaunt her bikini body in an array of skimpy bathing suits for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a white knotted bikini while frolicking at the beach. To date, that upload has racked up more than 26,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.