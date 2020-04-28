Kylie Jenner Mists Herself During Sunbathing Session, Rocks Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed fans the sultry way she cooled off in the sun in a new video on her Instagram account. In the clip on Monday, the reality star lounged on an outdoor bed as she sported an incredibly tiny, black bikini. She sprayed her chest down with a mist from her skincare brand, Kylie Skin, which drove her followers wild.

The video showed Kylie resting on a fluffy, white lounge chair with a raised back. Behind her, a large in-ground pool could be seen, as well as her home. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down in Kylie and highlighted her tan, radiant skin. She looked ready to soak up the sun in her skimpy swimwear.

Kylie’s look included a rectangular, black top with strings that tied around her neck, back, and chest. The video was taken from the side, so fans could see that the fabric pulled slightly and revealed Kylie’s sideboob. The front of the top did appear to have a low-cut, as Kylie directed the mist at her ample cleavage.

Kylie’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching thong. The bikini bottom was cut in a U-shape, so the front remained low on her waist and drew attention to her ab. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. From this angle, fans could catch a glimpse of her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Kylie didn’t wear any accessories with her outfit, but a pair of black sunglasses rested on the chair beside her. She also sported a nude lip color, while the rest of her face appeared to be makeup-free. Her long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

The video was slowed down while an R&B song played in the background. Kylie lifted the spray bottle to her chest and arched her back, further showing off her figure. She closed her eyes as the mist covered her body. As she lowered her back to the bed once more, Kylie flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The video garnered more than 29,000,000 views and nearly 69,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a major hit with Kylie’s fans. Many of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s followers expressed admiration for her in the comments section.

“That slo mo tho,” one fan said.

“Soooo hot omg,” another user added with fire emoji.

Kylie’s fans know that she can pull off every look. Earlier this week, she stunned fans in a crop top for a mirror selfie.