Nick Viall Throws Shade At Madison Prewett, Calls Her ‘Righteous’ And ‘Vain’

Not everyone is a fan of Madison Prewett, and Nick Viall isn’t holding back. On Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, Viall called out Prewett in response to the public shading she gave last season’s Bachelor — Peter Weber — about his current relationship with former castmate Kelly Flanagan.

The former Bachelor star told his listeners that Prewett is not the most reliable of sources, and she shouldn’t necessarily be taken at her word. He referenced, as evidence, Prewett’s Instagram mishap at the early in her Bachelor season as reported by US Weekly.

“We also know Madison to be a little bit of a liar. … People want to forget — I know Madison wants to forget it — but her Instagram…It’s a fact she did that.”

Viall was referencing the public stir, where it was rumored — as detailed on Refinery29 — that Prewett created a fake Instagram account to heap praise upon herself on social media while the show was airing. However, it looked as though Prewett accidentally used her personal account to drop a flattering comment about herself on The Bachelor’s Instagram post. A friend claimed responsibility — claiming that she had accidentally logged in with Prewett’s account — but the damage was done.

Last week, Prewett appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, Off the Vine, where she told the former Bachelorette star how hurt she was that Weber had moved on with Flanagan so quickly. Prewett added that she and Peter had only days earlier the two had been discussing the possibility of getting back together.

Viall, however, does not seem to accept Prewett’s story. As reported by Cosmopolitan, he went on to speak of other instances where he thought Prewett seemed disingenuous — such as Prewett using the home of the Auburn Univerity head basketball coach– Doug Pearl– instead of their own.

“If you’re gonna be righteous and you’re gonna be pious, and you’re gonna, like, talk about your relationship with God, and how you want to be an example to young women…then I hold you to a higher standard. And so don’t be a liar, don’t be vain.”

Viall also claimed to be in contact with Bachelor producers who agreed with him about Prewett’s rumored manipulative nature.

However, Viall isn’t the only one throwing shade in Prewett’s direction. After her interview with Bristowe, her ex — Weber — responded with a comment on the Bachelor Nation Scoop Instagram page.

“You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…”

Weber appears to have unfollowed Prewett on Instagram.