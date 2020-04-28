Elsa Jean Shows Some Skin In A Frilly Pink Lingerie Set: ‘Barbie Vibes’

Elsa Jean went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram update. She showed off her curves while revealing to her fans that she felt like a Barbie doll.

In the sexy snap, Elsa looked smoking hot as she rocked a pink satin lingerie set. The bra boasted a frilly embellishment around the top while flaunting her toned arms and abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while also exposing her killer legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist.

She sat on the floor next to a white wall with her legs bent in front of her. She placed on hand on the ground for balance and the other on her calf as she gave a flirty smile into the camera.

Elsa wore her long, blond hair styled in cascading curls that fell down over both of her shoulders and hung down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The application included long, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She added soft pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her features.

She sported a warm glow on her face using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Elsa’s over 1.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post. Fans have clicked the like button more than 121,000 times since its upload. Admires also swarmed the comments section, leaving over 1,500 messages for the model.

“Loving this set and I love her… trying to find it!!!” one follower wrote.

“That is a sexy face and wow a body to match with it, whoever it was who built you did an amazing job,” another gushed.

“THIS BEAUTIFUL CREATURE MAKES ME RISE THE TEMPERATURE AND IT IS NOT A FEVER,” a third social media user declared.

“So beautiful sexy and gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Elsa’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy looks in her online photos. She’s often photographed sporting tiny tops, scanty lingerie, and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last week Elsa delighted her followers when she posed in a sheer white bra and matching panties while lounging in bed. To date, that snap has raked in more than 101,000 likes and over 900 comments.