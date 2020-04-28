Donald Trump Warned About Coronavirus In January In Daily Reports He ‘Rarely’ Ever Read, Report Claims

A new report claims that Donald Trump received a series of warnings about the spread of the coronavirus back in January and February as part of the daily briefings that reports have indicated he rarely ever actually read.

The Washington Post reported that the warnings were included in briefings delivered to the president every day to keep him apprised of potential security threats and other critical matters. The report noted that U.S. intelligence agencies issued warnings in more than a dozen of these classified daily briefings that are prepared for Trump, yet the president continued to downplay the virus during this time and predicted it would soon go away in the United States.

The report claimed that these daily briefings cast doubt on statements from the Chinese government about the virus and its spread and warned that there was the potential for dire consequences when it would reach the United States. These reports elevated the threat to a high level, with the Washington Post claiming that the its repeated appearance in the daily briefings “reflected a level of attention comparable to periods when analysts have been tracking active terrorism threats, overseas conflicts or other rapidly developing security issues.”

It was not clear if Trump received the information on the threat of the coronavirus. As Steve Benen wrote in an op-ed for MSNBC, Trump has reportedly been known to ignore these daily briefings, even when presented in abbreviated form to better catch his attention. Benen noted a Washington Post article from 2017 on National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, whom the report claimed struggled to hold Trump’s attention in these daily reports.

“Trump had little time for in-depth briefings on Afghanistan’s history, its complicated politics or its seemingly endless civil war,” the report noted at the time regarding McMaster’s attempts to educate Trump on developments of the war in Afghanistan. “Even a single page of bullet points on the country seemed to tax the president’s attention span on the subject, said senior White House officials.”

At the time that Trump was reportedly receiving daily warnings about the coronavirus, he was publicly downplaying the threat and severity of the virus, including comparisons to the seasonal flu. He reportedly pushed back against experts within his organization who issued more dire warnings, which came at the same time as major downturns in stock markets.

Trump has since adopted a more dire stance on the coronavirus, issuing guidance for stay-at-home measures in order to slow its spread.