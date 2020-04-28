Kristin Cavallari Said Jay Cutler Had Plans For Their Upcoming Anniversary 1 Month Before Their Split

Kristin Cavallari was in great spirits just one month before she announced she and Jay Cutler intend to file for divorce.

The Inquisitr previously reported Cavallari and Cutler have decided to end their marriage after seven years and three children together. Prior to their shocking announcement, Hollywood Life reports the couple was in a good place within their relationship. Cavallari spoke to the outlet back in March and said Cutler was in the process of planning their 10-year anniversary, which was set for August. The anniversary marked the time they have been together.

“For some reason we’ve been putting more emphasis on that,” Cavallari said about celebrating her entire run with Cutler. “I don’t know, maybe it’s because it’s a decade. I think, of course, on our wedding anniversary we’ll probably go to dinner or do whatever, but Jay says he has something up his sleeves for the 10-year-anniversary.”

Cavallari continued to say whatever Cutler did have planned, she knew it would be romantic. Since they began dating in 2010, Cavallari says Cutler has been known for his extravagant ways of proving his love to her. In her anecdote about one of Cutler’s gestures, she shared he had recently taken her to Aspen, Colorado. She said he planned the entire trip for their ski getaway. To make the trip even better, Cutler decided he and his wife needed some alone time. Cavallari said the trip included just the two of them, leaving out their children- Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

“That was great that I didn’t have to worry about that and that was a really nice weekend. The two of us without kids where we can just reconnect and just be together with the two of us,” Cavallari recounted.

Cutler and Cavallari announced in a joint social media statement they were filing for divorce on Sunday, April 26. Although there were rumors of infidelity throughout their relationship, they shared with the fans they were beginning to grow apart. They also confirmed there was still “love” and “respect” for each other and the family they created together.

Viewers watched as Cavallari and Cutler showed their home life on Very Cavallari. The show follows Cavallari as she maintains her career and family in Nashville, Tennessee. Now that she’s no longer with Cutler, Cavallari hasn’t announced what the future of her show will be as a single mother. Prior to the divorce announcement, Cavallari did share she would be returning to MTV for The Hills: New Beginnings. She confirmed she filmed several scenes for the show’s second season and said Cutler wouldn’t be involved.