Felicity Huffman Reportedly Proud And Grateful As Daughter Sophia Gets Into Carnegie Mellon After Scandal

Sophia Macy, the daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, was accepted into Carnegie Mellon University and plans to attend this fall, according to People.

Huffman served 11 days at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California last October for her part in the college admissions scandal. She paid an admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have Sophia’s SAT responses altered after she took the test.

“Felicity is so proud and grateful that Sophia has kept her chin up over the last year,” a family source told People. “It was a painful, challenging time and she pulled through it with strength and grace.”

The 19-year-old retook her SAT test and will now be joining Carnegie Mellon’s prestigious theater program. Macy shared the news by updating her Instagram bio to read “CMU Drama ’24.”

Huffman and Macy’s younger daughter, Georgia, will be attending Vassar College in upstate New York.

In a statement to People in April 2019, the former Desperate Housewives star said that Sophia was not aware of the college admissions scheme.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said.

The actress continued, telling the publication that she was “ashamed” of the pain she caused her daughter, her loved ones, and the educational community. She also apologized to the students that work hard daily to get into top colleges, and the parents that sacrifice so much for their children and “do so honestly.”

The Emmy-award winner also said in the statement that she knew she betrayed her daughter and the scandal is something she will “carry for the rest of her life.”

“My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.

Huffman’s husband William H. Macy was not involved in the scandal, but he came out in support of her, recognizing the relationship with his wife and daughters “exploded.”

The Shameless actor believed his daughter Sophia “paid the dearest” price after her mother’s arrest, and he mentioned she auditioned for a school that does not require SAT scores following the scandal — making a point to prove that she could do it all on her own.

According to People, Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama ranked second in the country for best undergraduate drama schools by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

