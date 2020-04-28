Kevin Hart’s Wife, Eniko Parrish, Flaunts Baby Bump In Pink Sports Bra And Leggings During Yoga Session

Eniko performed a yoga pose and explained why she's a fan of prenatal yoga.

Eniko Parrish shared one of the secrets behind her pregnancy glow while fulfilling her duties as a Fabletics brand ambassador.

On Monday, the 35-year-old wife of actor and comedian Kevin Hart took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm for prenatal yoga. She also demonstrated a yoga pose for her 3.1 million followers, and she showed off her growing baby bump. For her sweat session, Eniko rocked an eye-catching athletic ensemble from Fabletics. Her outfit included a pair of bright pink leggings and a sports bra with white strap accents on the back.

Eniko’s bottoms were stretching to accommodate her pregnant belly. The waist of the skintight pants hit her right above the bellybutton. The fit mother-of-one was barefoot, and she was wearing her thick, curly hair down. She opted for a bare-faced beauty look, which revealed her flawless skin’s gorgeous natural glow.

Eniko was pictured performing a yoga pose outside her home. She had placed a yoga mat on top of one of the many large cement slabs in her backyard. The dark gray mat had half of a large floral mandala printed on it.

The pose Eniko chose for her photo was the Purvottanasana, or Intense East, stretch. The pose is also sometimes called an upward plank, and Eniko did look like she was performing a classic plank in reverse. She had her hands positioned underneath her shoulders with her fingers pointing back behind her head. Her toned arms were perfectly straight, as were her legs. Her feet were flat on the ground, and her toes were pointed.

In the caption of her post, Eniko revealed that she had also practiced prenatal yoga when she was pregnant with her and Kevin’s first child, their 2-year-old son, Kenzo. According to Eniko, she discovered that the exercise allowed her to connect her “mind, body, and spirit.”

As of this writing, Eniko’s prenatal yoga photo has racked up over 283,000 likes and 1,300 comments. It caught the attention of comedian Chelsea Handler, who decided to comment on a body part that was not Enko’s pregnant belly.

“Whoah, there’s a baby in your butt!” Chelsea quipped.

“Lmfaooo! i cannot with you!” Eniko replied.

Eniko also engaged with a few of her non-famous followers in the comments section of her post. She answered one fan’s question about her bronze glow by revealing that it was the result of spending some time in the sun.

“It’s back! haha,” she wrote of her tan. “I baked all week last week.”

Eniko also responded to a query about what her energy level has been like with this pregnancy in comparison to her first.

“So,so! i was still doing modified workouts but just just winded all the damn time!” she wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eniko and Kevin shared their pregnancy news late last month. Eniko hasn’t yet revealed their baby’s sex or when her due date is.