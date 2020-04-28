Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini On Bondi Beach

The lingerie model hit the Australian beach in a two-piece after it reopened for exercise this week.

Lingerie model Georgia Fowler made the most of Australia‘s Bondi Beach reopening amid the coronavirus lockdown on April 28 as she hit the sunny beauty spot with her boyfriend. The New Zealand-born Victoria’s Secret model was spotted by paparazzi lapping up the waves in a sunny yellow bikini as she and Nathan Dalah showed off their seriously fit bodies and got wet in the ocean water.

The candid new photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, show the loved up couple walking hand in hand along the sand after it was announced that the world-famous beach had officially been reopened for local residents as a place to exercise.

The former Project Runway New Zealand host still looked every inch the supermodel as she flashed all her hard work in the gym. The star showed some skin as she put her all over tan on display in the bright two-piece.

Georgia sizzled in the matching yellow look, which was made up of a crop-top style bikini top with a flattering square neck and thicker straps over both shoulders.

On her bottom half, she opted for a pair of equally colorful briefs that sat below her bellybutton. The bottoms perfectly highlighted her seriously flat tummy and her chiselled abs while her long, tanned legs were also on full show for her beach trip.

Snaps taken of the couple from the back showed Georgia’s bottoms were a cheeky thong design that flashed plenty of her toned booty.

Georgia — who recently shared a selfie in a blue string bikini with her Instagram fans — appeared to ditch the makeup for her outdoor time. The photos showed her barefaced while her obvious natural beauty shone through. She also had her signature brunette hair tied up and away from her face in a messy bun.

As for Nathan, he went shirtless on the sand and rocked a pair of navy swim shorts which stretched low across his hips to show off his own washboard abs and a large tattoo on his left thigh.

The businessman accessorized with a silver chain around her neck.

The two held hands for their romantic walk on the sand and then got soaked as they both took the plunge in the calm sea.

Georgia has been keeping fans well updated with how she’s been doing amid the lockdown affecting people across the globe, and also hasn’t deprived her social media followers of a few bikini photos over the past few weeks.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the supermodel recently wowed her more than 1 million followers to a look at herself in a strapless light blue bikini in a throwback beach photo in celebration of Earth Day.