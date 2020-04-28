Cindy Kimberly Rocks White Panties & Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Shirt: ‘Adventure Time’

Cindy Kimberly thrilled her 6.3 million followers with her latest Instagram upload, where she showed plenty of skin in a double-photo update.

The model was seen hanging outside at home on a sunny day. She posed front and center, running both hands through her dark tresses and looking down at the ground with a seductive stare. The area included a cream fence with lush ivy running across the top and another wall of greenery on the other side of her. A small cat also appeared behind Cindy before making a full appearance in the second photo.

She was seen rocking a sexy silk blouse that did more showing than it did covering up. The piece boasted a banana yellow color and was unbuttoned down to her hips. Cindy went braless under the outfit, exposing her trim tummy and plenty of cleavage. The sleeves sat baggy on her arms before gathering around her wrists with four yellow buttons.

On her lower half, Cindy sported a pair of white panties that covered up only what was necessary. The high cut of the piece allowed her to show a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. The front of the garment was ribbed and featured a small pink ruching that ran along the top. The second image in the series saw the model posing with a siamese cat with bold blue eyes.

She wore her long, jet black locks with a sleek middle part while allowing her bangs to fall over her eyes. Cindy matched her accessories to her shirt with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a layered necklace of the same color.

As for glam, she opted for a natural application of makeup that brought out all of her striking features. Defined brows framed her big, brown eyes, and she used a light pink blush on the rounds of her cheeks. Cindy matched her lip color to her blush, rounding off the look with a few thick coats of mascara.

Cindy’s fans were far from shy when it came to showing their affection for the skin-baring snaps, double-tapping the photo over 597,000 times. In addition, the upload was showered with well over 2,300 compliments.

“I swear you’re the prettiest,” one fan gushed alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Cindy, you got risksyyy in this one but I love it,” a second follower wrote of the scandalous shot.

“How does someone have skin like that I don’t understand what I’m doing wrong,” another Instagrammer wrote of her gorgeous glow.