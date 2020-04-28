Tahlia Skaines Slays In A Tiny Red Bikini

Tahlia Skaines tantalized her thousands of Instagram followers again this morning with another smoking hot bikini snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The selfie was taken through the reflection of a large mirror in the Australian model’s room, which was furnished with a white vanity and vases full of pampas grass. Tahlia sat on the edge of a white chair and stretched one of her lean legs across the gray carpet while resting one hand on her hips. She held her cell phone up by her head to snap the shot, effectively hiding her face but giving her audience a full look at her incredible, bikini-clad figure.

Tahlia slayed in a tiny, cherry red two-piece from the Aussie-based brand Hyper Swim that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The set included a bralette-style top with a scrunch detail and thin straps, one of which the model let slink down her shoulder in a sensual fashion. Its scoop neckline fell daringly low down her chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage. Tahlia’s audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the scandalous showing of skin.

The matching bottoms of the set were also of a risque design. The garment boasted a high-cut style that provided very little coverage to Tahlia’s lower half, flashing her killer curves in their entirety. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure, and draw attention to her flat midsection and abs.

The social media sensation tied her blond locks back in a sleek low bun that was perfectly parted in the middle. She also added a thick chain necklace and gold hoop earrings to give her look just the right amount of bling.

Tahlia’s 518,000 followers were hardly shy about showering the skin-baring new snap with love. It has earned nearly 12,000 likes after six hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful beautiful beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “amazing gorgeous.”

“Omg obsessed with you,” a third follower quipped.

“Red looks amazing on you!” remarked a fourth admirer.

Tahlia’s feed is full of sizzling snaps of her showing off her flawless physique in sexy swimwear. Just yesterday, she shared a throwback snap from one of her many trips to Bali that saw her rocking a minuscule black bikini. That post fared well with fans as well, earning over 15,000 likes and 235 comments.